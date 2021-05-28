In Mexico, campaigners fear attacks that have killed 34 FABIOLA SÁNCHEZ, Associated Press May 28, 2021 Updated: May 28, 2021 12:04 a.m.
1 of20 Mayoral candidate Guillermo Valencia with the Institutional Revolutionary Party, PRI, points to his truck that is riddled with bullets from an attack while he campaigned in Morelia, Michoacan state, Mexico, Saturday, May 22, 2021. Aides have been scared to ride with him since the May 8 attack that wounded a bodyguard and his private secretary. Marco Ugarte/AP Show More Show Less
2 of20 Mayoral candidate Guillermo Valencia with the Institutional Revolutionary Party, PRI, puts on his bulletproof vest at a relative's home before campaigning in Morelia, Michoacan state, Mexico, Friday, May 21, 2021. More than 30 candidates have been killed in the run-up to June 6 mid-term elections, which will choose mayors, governors and the lower house of congress. Marco Ugarte/AP Show More Show Less 3 of20
4 of20 Photographed through the backrest of a chair, mayoral candidate Guillermo Valencia with the Institutional Revolutionary Party, PRI, has breakfast with his family at their home in Morelia, Michoacan sate, Mexico, Saturday, May 22, 2021. Valencia was unharmed in an attempt on his life on May 8 when two people shot at the truck in which he was traveling, and now he drives with only a bodyguard because campaign supports are too scared to drive with him. Marco Ugarte/AP Show More Show Less
5 of20 One of the bodyguards that acts as the driver of Institutional Revolutionary Party, PRI, mayoral candidate Guillermo Valencia, grabs his assault rifle from the back of the armored SUV they travel in, during one of Valencia's campaign stops in Morelia, Michoacan state, Mexico, Saturday, May 22, 2021. The armored vehicle was loaned to Valencia by a friend after he was attacked by gunmen on May 8. Marco Ugarte/AP Show More Show Less 6 of20
7 of20 The windshield of mayoral candidate Guillermo Valencia is shattered after an attack in Morelia, Michoacan state, Mexico, Saturday, May 22, 202. The PRI candidate was not in the car and two members of his team survived the May 8 attack when a car pulled up and two young gunmen leaped out, one with an assault rifle and another with a pistol went around to finish off anybody trying to flee. Marco Ugarte/AP Show More Show Less
8 of20 Supporters of mayoral candidate Guillermo Valencia, behind, attend a campaign event in Morelia, Michoacan state, Mexico, Friday, May 21, 2021. After a May 8 attack on his life that wounded his bodyguard and private secretary, the PRI candidate fears cartel gunmen will try to finish the job they botched. Marco Ugarte/AP Show More Show Less 9 of20
10 of20 A government-assigned bodyguard for mayoral candidate Guillermo Valencia grabs his assault rifle in his vehicle during one of the PRI candidate's campaign stops in Morelia, Michoacan state, Mexico, Saturday, May 22, 2021. President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador started the program to protect candidates, acknowledging that violence against candidates is alarming. Marco Ugarte/AP Show More Show Less
11 of20 Mayoral candidate Guillermo Valencia with the Institutional Revolutionary Party, PRI, campaigns at a market in Morelia, Michoacan state, Mexico, Friday, May 21, 2021. After a May 8 attack on his life that wounded his bodyguard and private secretary, the PRI candidate fears cartel gunmen will try to finish the job they botched. Marco Ugarte/AP Show More Show Less 12 of20
13 of20 Mayoral candidate Guillermo Valencia eats a taco during a campaign stop at a market in Morelia, Michoacan state, Mexico, Friday, May 21, 2021. Valencia is the leader of a crime victims’ advocacy group and a former legislator who is running for mayor on the ticket of the former ruling Institutional Revolutionary Party. He also once served as mayor of his hometown of Tepalcatepec, near the border with Jalisco state. Marco Ugarte/AP Show More Show Less
14 of20 Mayoral candidate Guillermo Valencia greets a child as he campaigns at a market in Morelia, Michoacan state, Mexico, Friday, May 21, 2021. Valencia, who suffered an attempt on his life on May 8, once served as mayor of his hometown of Tepalcatepec but was stripped of office by the state legislature in 2014 after seeming to disappear for months. Marco Ugarte/AP Show More Show Less 15 of20
16 of20 A government-assigned bodyguard for mayoral candidate Guillermo Valencia stands ready during one of the PRI candidate's campaign stops in Morelia, Michoacan state, Mexico, Saturday, May 22, 2021. President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador started the program to protect candidates, acknowledging that violence against candidates is alarming. Marco Ugarte/AP Show More Show Less
17 of20 Mayoral candidate Guillermo Valencia shows religious stamps and cards that people have given him for protection, during a campaign stop in Morelia, Michoacan state, Mexico, Friday, May 21, 2021. After a May 8 attack on his life that wounded his bodyguard and private secretary, the PRI candidate fears cartel gunmen will try to finish the job they botched. Marco Ugarte/AP Show More Show Less 18 of20
19 of20 Friends and family mourn during the wake of mayoral candidate Alma Barragan in Moroleon, Mexico, Wednesday, May 26, 2021. Barragan was killed Tuesday while campaigning for the mayorship of the city of Moroleon, in violence-plagued Guanajuato state. Armando Solis/AP Show More Show Less
20 of20
MORELIA, Mexico (AP) — It's routine preparation for a campaign stop for Guillermo Valencia, who is running for mayor in Morelia, capital of the troubled Mexican state of Michoacan. Bodyguards ride in cars ahead and behind him and before reaching the rally, he stops by a relative’s house to strap on a bulletproof vest.
Only a driver accompanies Valencia in his own armored SUV. Other campaign aides have been scared to ride with him since a May 8 attack that wounded a bodyguard and his private secretary and left his previous campaign vehicle riddled with bullets.
FABIOLA SÁNCHEZ