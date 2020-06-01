In Shelton, Coram Avenue residents oppose a new Cedar Village plan

SHELTON — Citing concerns over traffic and building size, Coram Avenue residents are calling for the Planning and Zoning Commission to reject Phase 2 plans for Cedar Village at Carrolls.

The commission last year approved Phase 1 of construction at 320 Howe Ave., the former Carroll’s Home Improvement site, and the developer presented plans at a P&Z public hearing last week for a four-story building with 30 apartments and 31 parking spots behind the present structure.

The developer is seeking an expansion of the Planned Development District for the proposed construction, which would be at the corner of Coram Avenue and Hill Street behind the Phase 1 work.

“Having a building that is three stories tall … is totally out of character with the existing neighborhood,” said Judith Gura of 278 Coram Ave., adding that she was in favor of Phase 1, which fronts on Howe Avenue.

The first phase of the Cedar Village at Carrolls development has been underway for months: 33 studio- and one-bedroom apartments, a handful of retail stores and parking for residents and shoppers. The existing L-shaped building will be incorporated into the new structure, which will be four stories tall.

For the second phase, the new building would have two interior parking levels and be up to 60 feet tall, although it would appear to be three stories high from Coram Avenue because of the substantial grade change from Howe to Coram, developers said.

The proposed building would have an entrance and exit from Coram Avenue to the two levels of parking. The building would also be 133 feet high at its peak.

“This building will be 13 feet higher than the peak of the adjacent building,” said Joseph Marcinczyk of 291 Coram Ave. “Thirteen feet are a lot of feet. It is one and one-third stories higher than the building next to it.”

Marcinczyk said it is difficult to envision the impact of the building, considering its setback to the road and the elevation in what has always been a residential neighborhood.

“The existing house at 281 Coram Ave. will not see the light of day until the sun is setting on the other side,” said Gura in describing the new building’s proposed height

The residents all spoke about the already dangerous intersection at Coram Avenue and Hill Street with numerous accidents along the roadway over the years, saying the larger development would only add to the congestion.

The public hearing was continued to June 24. A videorecording of the meeting can be viewed at the city’s website. Residents can submit comments at least 24 hours before the next hearing. Comments can be mailed or dropped off at the P&Z office at 54 Hill St., or emailed to a.castro@cityofshelton.org.

Carroll’s Home Improvement, long a staple of Shelton’s downtown, went out of business in April 2014 after 60 years at the site.

