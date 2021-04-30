In Uganda, remote islands test delivery of COVID-19 vaccines April 30, 2021 Updated: April 30, 2021 9:46 a.m.
1 of9 A nurse administers the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to a woman at the Butanda Health Centre III in Western Uganda, Tuesday, April 27, 2021. The Uganda government has embarked on vaccinating people in hard to reach areas. Remote islands in Uganda have tested the efforts of health officials delivering COVID-19 vaccine doses as global efforts to access hard-to-reach areas continue. Patrick Onen/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 A nurse prepares the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine at the Butanda Health Centre III in Western Uganda, Tuesday, April 27, 2021. The Uganda government has embarked on vaccinating people in hard to reach areas. Remote islands in Uganda have tested the efforts of health officials delivering COVID-19 vaccine doses as global efforts to access hard-to-reach areas continue. Patrick Onen/AP Show More Show Less 3 of9
4 of9 A woman waits for the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine at the Butanda Health Centre III in Western Uganda, Tuesday, April 27, 2021. The Uganda government has embarked on vaccinating people in hard to reach areas. Remote islands in Uganda have tested the efforts of health officials delivering COVID-19 vaccine doses as global efforts to access hard-to-reach areas continue. Patrick Onen/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 A couple wait for the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine at the Butanda Health Centre III in Western Uganda, Tuesday, April 27, 2021. The Uganda government has embarked on vaccinating people in hard to reach areas. Remote islands in Uganda have tested the efforts of health officials delivering COVID-19 vaccine doses as global efforts to access hard-to-reach areas continue. Patrick Onen/AP Show More Show Less 6 of9
7 of9 A nurse prepares to administer the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to a man at the Bwama Health Centre III in Western Uganda, Wednesday April 28, 2021. Uganda government has embarked on vaccinating people in hard to reach areas., Remote islands in Uganda have tested the efforts of health officials delivering COVID-19 vaccine doses as global efforts to access hard-to-reach areas continue. Patrick Onen/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 An elderly woman and her daughter leave the Bwama Health Centre III, at Bwama Island – Lake Bunyonyi, in Western Uganda, Wednesday, April 28, 2021, after receiving her COVID-19 vaccination. The Uganda government has embarked on vaccinating people in hard to reach areas. Remote islands in Uganda have tested the efforts of health officials delivering COVID-19 vaccine doses as global efforts to access hard-to-reach areas continue. Patrick Onen/AP Show More Show Less
9 of9
KABALE, Uganda (AP) — Remote islands in Uganda have tested the efforts of health officials delivering COVID-19 vaccine doses as global efforts to access hard-to-reach areas continue.
On a recent day Edward Arineitwe, assistant district health officer for Kabale district, sat in a motor boat with his hands folded on top of a cooler carrying doses of the vaccine. The boat puttered across Lake Bunyonyi, Africa’s second deepest lake, in western Uganda into an area dotted with islands that are home to some 2,500 people.