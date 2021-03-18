In a first, US pipeline agency weighs climate change impacts

WASHINGTON (AP) — For the first time, a federal energy board is weighing how a proposed natural gas pipeline would affect greenhouse gas emissions, one of several steps taken this week by the Biden administration in its effort to slow climate change.
With a new Democratic chair at the helm, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission voted 3-2 to approve a pipeline operator's request to replace 87 miles of natural gas pipelines in South Dakota and Nebraska, finding that the project’s climate-warming carbon emissions would not be significant.