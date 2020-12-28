In-betweenland: As 2020 slips away, an American snapshot TED ANTHONY, AP National Writer Dec. 28, 2020 Updated: Dec. 28, 2020 9:22 a.m.
1 of6 FILE - In this Dec. 21, 2020, file photo, a man walks past giant numerals for "2021" to be used in the upcoming the New Year's eve festivities in New York's Times Square. Frank Franklin II/AP Show More Show Less
2 of6 Holiday signs sit for sale at the entryway to a supermarket in Glenshaw, Pa., Wednesday, Dec. 23 2020. Ted Anthony/AP Show More Show Less
3 of6 FILE - In this July 13, 2020, file photo, a protester carrying a U.S. flag leads a chant during a Black Lives Matter march through a residential neighborhood calling for racial justice, in Valley Stream, N.Y. John Minchillo/AP Show More Show Less
4 of6 FILE - In this Nov. 8, 2020, file photo, a woman wears a Biden-Harris campaign shirt as she and others gather at the Lincoln Memorial at sunrise, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, the morning after incumbent President Donald Trump was defeated by his Democratic challenger President-elect Joe Biden. J. Scott Applewhite/AP Show More Show Less
5 of6 FILE - In this May 15, 2020, file photo, a graduating senior Yasmine Protho, 18, wears a photo of herself and Class of 2020 on her protective mask amid the coronavirus pandemic as she graduates with only 9 other classmates at a time with limited family attending at Chattahoochee County High School in Cusseta, Ga. Brynn Anderson/AP Show More Show Less
6 of6 FILE - In this Nov. 21, 2020, file photo, a man walks along the beach under the Horace Caldwell Pier at sunrise in Port Aransas, Texas. Eric Gay/AP Show More Show Less
GLENSHAW, Pa. (AP) — The enormous signs, selling for just $9.99, greet shoppers at the suburban supermarket’s entryway, carrying a holiday message that means something very different this year: “GATHER,” they shout, even as the state’s governor urges citizens to do precisely otherwise.
To come together or to stay apart: one of the countless, sometimes excruciating dilemmas that Americans find themselves caught between as a disheartening year is finally and enthusiastically shown the door.