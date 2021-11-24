In his final days, Ahmaud Arbery's life was at a crossroads AARON MORRISON, Associated Press Nov. 24, 2021 Updated: Nov. 24, 2021 12:40 p.m.
FILE - A painted mural of Ahmaud Arbery is displayed on May 17, 2020, in Brunswick, Ga., where the 25-year-old man was shot and killed in February.
FILE - Wanda Cooper-Jones stands on May 17, 2020, near the spot where her 25-year-old son Ahmaud Arbery was shot and killed in February while jogging through a Brunswick, Ga., neighborhood. She says her son ran every day to clear his mind.
BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — He was at a crossroads, his life stretching out before him, his troubles largely behind him. He had enrolled at South Georgia Technical College, preparing to become an electrician, just like his uncles. But first, he decided, he would take a break. College could wait until the fall.
To help keep his head clear, he ran, just about every day. Off he’d go, out of the doors of his mother’s house, down the long street toward Fancy Bluff Road. Then would come the right turn onto the two-lane road lined by oak trees draped with Spanish moss.