In or out? Subcommittee mulls over vaccine distribution plan

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A state committee looking into COVID-19 shots says it might open vaccinations to people 70 and older and limited groups of essential workers once most health care workers and nursing home residents are immunized

Members of a state vaccine committee agreed on slight departures from federal guidelines, which call for moving next to ages 75 and older and more types of essential workers. However, some disagreed on whether to add group home residents and prison and jail inmates, the Wisconsin State Journal reported.