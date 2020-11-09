In photos: BIC honors local vets with senior center brunch in Shelton
SHELTON — The city’s senior center teamed with BIC Corp. Monday in hosting a Veterans Day celebration, with brunch provided to a group of local veterans.
Due to COVID-19 safety precautions, BIC was unable to host local veterans at its Shelton-based North America headquarters as it has done in year’s past.
“We are thrilled to have still been able to provide food for a brunch celebration at the center as a token of our appreciation for their service, patriotism and dedication to our country,” said Mary Fox, general manager of BIC North America.
“BIC feels passionately about honoring and supporting our veterans and looks forward to continuing to honor our local heroes at the organization’s annual event,” Fox added.
Wesley Village and Dunkin’ Donuts also provided care packages for the veterans in attendance.
