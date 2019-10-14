In the Louisiana governor's runoff, will candidates debate?

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Gov. John Bel Edwards has agreed to one televised runoff debate in the Louisiana governor's race, but his Republican opponent hasn't confirmed he'll participate.

The Democratic incumbent was forced into the runoff after he failed to top 50% of the vote in Saturday's primary election. He'll face Baton Rouge businessman Eddie Rispone (ris-POH-nee) in the Nov. 16 runoff.

Edwards says he'll participate in the Oct. 30 TV debate planned by Louisiana Public Broadcasting and the Council for A Better Louisiana. The organizations say conversations are continuing with the Rispone campaign about participating.

The race is drawing national attention from Republicans who want oust Edwards and Democrats who want to hold on to their only governorship in the Deep South.