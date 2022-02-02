In trial closing, prosecutor says lies caught up to Avenatti

NEW YORK (AP) — A prosecutor told jurors Wednesday in a trial's closing arguments that California lawyer Michael Avenatti told repeated lies to porn actor Stormy Daniels in 2018 to hide his theft of her book proceeds. Avenatti, representing himself, said he never committed a crime.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Robert Sobelman instructed the Manhattan federal jury to follow a trail of text messages, bank statements and lies by Avenatti to reach its verdict on charges of wire fraud and aggravated identity theft.