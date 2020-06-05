Increase in Oklahoma COVID-19 daily case total holds steady

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The pace held steady Thursday in the increase of reported Oklahoma coronavirus infections.

State health officials say 102 new cases were reported Thursday of COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus. That is 11 cases fewer than those reported Wednesday and brought the state total for the outbreak to 6,907. Of those, 1,014 had been hospitalized, including at present.

One patient died Thursday, one fewer than the day before, bringing the state’s coronavirus death toll to 344 for the outbreak.