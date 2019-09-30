Independent investigator releases NY Archdiocese report

NEW YORK (AP) — An independent investigator says a year-long review has found that the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of New York is meeting its obligations in responding to the sexual abuse crisis.

Barbara Jones, a former federal judge, said Monday that work to convert paper documents into a computer database is vital in the ongoing effort.

Cardinal Timothy Dolan said he was "very grateful and very relieved" to learn of the findings.

The Manhattan-based archdiocese appointed Jones amid efforts to assure New York Catholics that it is serious about reform.

Dolan noted that church abuse survivors suffer deep wounds they may never get over.

However, he expressed hope that those who harbor mistrust can find it in their hearts to be thankful for the church's good-faith efforts to right past wrongs.