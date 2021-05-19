Indian navy searches for 78 missing from barge sunk by storm May 19, 2021 Updated: May 19, 2021 1:18 a.m.
This May, 18, 2021 satellite image released NASA shows Cyclone Tauktae approaching India's western coast. The Indian navy is working to rescue crew members from a sunken barge and a second cargo vessel that was adrift Tuesday off the coast of Mumbai after a deadly cyclone struck the western coast.
Two men help a motorist to wade through a waterlogged street after heavy rains in Ahmedabad, India, Tuesday, May 18, 2021. Cyclone Tauktae, the most powerful storm to hit the region in more than two decades, packed sustained winds of up to 210 kilometers (130 miles) per hour when it came ashore in Gujarat state late Monday.
An uprooted tree blocks a road after heavy rains in Ahmedabad, India, Tuesday, May 18, 2021. Cyclone Tauktae, the most powerful storm to hit the region in more than two decades, packed sustained winds of up to 210 kilometers (130 miles) per hour when it came ashore in Gujarat state late Monday.
A motorist and a woman wade through a waterlogged street after heavy rains in Ahmedabad, India, Tuesday, May 18, 2021. Cyclone Tauktae, the most powerful storm to hit the region in more than two decades, packed sustained winds of up to 210 kilometers (130 miles) per hour when it came ashore in Gujarat state late Monday.
People rescued by the Indian navy from the Arabian sea flash the thumbs up sign after arriving in a helicopter at naval air station INS Shikra in Mumbai, Tuesday, May 18, 2021. The Indian navy is working to rescue crew members from a sunken barge and a second cargo vessel that was adrift Tuesday off the coast of Mumbai after a deadly cyclone struck the western coast.
People rescued by the Indian navy from the Arabian sea arrive in a helicopter at naval air station INS Shikra in Mumbai, Tuesday, May 18, 2021. The Indian navy is working to rescue crew members from a sunken barge and a second cargo vessel that was adrift Tuesday off the coast of Mumbai after a deadly cyclone struck the western coast.
A paramedic, left, in protective suit interacts with a crew member after people rescued by the Indian navy from the Arabian sea arrive in a helicopter at naval air station INS Shikra in Mumbai, Tuesday, May 18, 2021. The Indian navy is working to rescue crew members from a sunken barge and a second cargo vessel that was adrift Tuesday off the coast of Mumbai after a deadly cyclone struck the western coast.

NEW DELHI (AP) — Indian navy ships and helicopters searched in extreme weather and rough seas Wednesday for 78 people still missing from a barge that sank off Mumbai as a deadly cyclone blew ashore this week.
Navy Cdr. Alok Anand said 183 people were rescued within 24 hours by the three ships and helicopters engaged in the operation.