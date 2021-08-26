Indian police rescue 17 children employed illegally RISHABH R. JAIN, Associated Press Aug. 26, 2021 Updated: Aug. 26, 2021 12:13 p.m.
1 of6 An official from revenue department seals a garage that was employing child laborers, after a raid by Bachpan Bachao Andolan, or Save the Childhood Movement, in New Delhi, India, Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021. Police accompanied by activists of the children’s rights group on Thursday raided automobile repair shops on the edge of the Indian capital, rescuing 17 children illegally employed as daily wage workers. Activists from Bachpan Bachao Andolan, whose founder Kailash Satyarthi won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2014, went from one repair shop to another, freeing children whose hands, clothes and feet were smeared with grease. Altaf Qadri/AP Show More Show Less
2 of6 Child laborers sit on the floor of the district magistrates office as they wait for official procedure after being rescued during a raid by workers of Bachpan Bachao Andolan, or Save the Childhood Movement, at multiple garages in New Delhi, India, Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021. Police accompanied by activists of the children’s rights group on Thursday raided automobile repair shops on the edge of the Indian capital, rescuing 17 children illegally employed as daily wage workers. Activists from Bachpan Bachao Andolan, whose founder Kailash Satyarthi won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2014, went from one repair shop to another, freeing children whose hands, clothes and feet were smeared with grease. Altaf Qadri/AP Show More Show Less 3 of6
4 of6 A child laborer displays his hands after being rescued in a raid by Bachpan Bachao Andolan, or Save the Childhood Movement, at a garage in New Delhi, India, Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021. Police accompanied by activists of the children’s rights group on Thursday raided automobile repair shops on the edge of the Indian capital, rescuing 17 children illegally employed as daily wage workers. Activists from Bachpan Bachao Andolan, whose founder Kailash Satyarthi won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2014, went from one repair shop to another, freeing children whose hands, clothes and feet were smeared with grease. Altaf Qadri/AP Show More Show Less
5 of6 The mother of a child laborer argues with a worker from Bachpan Bachao Andolan, or Save the Childhood Movement, during a raid on a garage in New Delhi, India, Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021. Police accompanied by activists of the children’s rights group on Thursday raided automobile repair shops on the edge of the Indian capital, rescuing 17 children illegally employed as daily wage workers. Activists from Bachpan Bachao Andolan, whose founder Kailash Satyarthi won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2014, went from one repair shop to another, freeing children whose hands, clothes and feet were smeared with grease. Altaf Qadri/AP Show More Show Less
6 of6
NEW DELHI (AP) — Police accompanied by activists from a children’s rights group raided automobile repair shops on the edge of the Indian capital on Thursday and removed 17 children who were employed illegally.
Activists from Bachpan Bachao Andolan, or Save the Children Movement, whose founder, Kailash Satyarthi, was the co-recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize in 2014, went from shop to shop, removing children whose hands, clothes and feet were smeared with grease. The group helps authorities prosecute people employing young children.
Written By
RISHABH R. JAIN