Indiana college student killed by stray bullet in Brooklyn

NEW YORK (AP) — A college student from Indiana was killed by a stray bullet in New York City on Saturday, police said.

Twenty-year-old Ethan Williams, of Indianapolis, was sitting on a stoop in the Bushwick section of Brooklyn with a group of friends when several shots were fired at about 2:30 a.m., police said. Williams was shot in the chest. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Williams' father told WABC-TV that his son was a sophomore in the film media program Indiana University and was a member of the Mayor’s Youth Council of Indianapolis.

Police have made no arrests.