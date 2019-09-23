Indiana governor starts 2-week economic trip to China, India

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb has started a two-week trip with state business executives to China and India.

The Indiana Economic Development Corp. says Holcomb is arriving in Asia on Monday and is scheduled to start meetings Tuesday in China. The governor's schedule includes meeting with business leaders and government officials in Beijing, Shanghai and Hangzhou until Sept. 30.

Holcomb then starts the India portion of his trip, beginning in New Delhi. He will also travel to Mumbai, where his trip concludes Oct. 5 after joining the Indiana Pacers for the NBA's first games in India.

Holcomb says the trip is aimed at strengthening economic relations with those countries.

The governor's trip comes after he traveled to Japan and South Korea for a week earlier this month.