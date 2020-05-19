Indiana man won't be charged in fatal February shooting

BRAZIL, Ind. (AP) — A western Indiana man who fatally shot another man during a February domestic disturbance won’t be charged in that killing because prosecutors determined he acted in self-defense.

Indiana State Police said Monday that Clay County Prosecutor Emily Clarke had notified the agency that Keegan Galloway would face no criminal charges in the killing of Robert P. Blystone of Brazil.

Police officers called to investigate a report of shots fired during a domestic disturbance found Blystone, 31, dead with gunshot wounds inside a home west of Brazil on Feb. 16.

State police investigated the shooting and turned its findings over to Clarke’s office, which determined that Galloway would not be charged.

“This is a very unfortunate case where someone died, however the State cannot meet its burden to proceed with a murder charge,” Clarke said in a statement. “Keegan Galloway acted in self-defense of himself and/or others, therefore he will not be charged with any crimes.”