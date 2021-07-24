Indiana mother hugs man saved by her son's gift of a kidney CLARE PROCTOR, The Indianapolis Star July 24, 2021 Updated: July 24, 2021 12:14 a.m.
1 of6 Tina Green, left, and Ramu Chinthala hold a photo of Green's son, Detri Green, at Indiana Donor Network, Thursday, July 15, 2021, in Indianapolis. Chinthala received a kidney from Detri after he died in 2017. Recently Tina Green met the Chinthala family. (Kelly Wilkinson/The Indianapolis Star via AP) Kelly Wilkinson/AP Show More Show Less
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Tina Green sat at a conference table, waiting nervously.
Any second, Ramu Chinthala would walk through the door at the Indiana Donor Network in Indianapolis. The Evansville resident had never met him but became permanently connected to him after he received a kidney transplant from her son.