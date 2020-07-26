Indiana reports 860 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, 8 deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana reported 860 new confirmed cases of coronavirus and eight deaths on Sunday, a day ahead of a statewide mask mandate.

The Indiana State Department of Health said Sunday that overall 62,372 people in the state have tested positive for COVID-19. Over 2,706 people have died from it.

Gov. Eric Holcomb has announced a statewide face mask mandate starts Monday, pointing to renewed growth in coronavirus infections and hospitalizations. The Republican's executive order leaves it up to state and local health departments to enforce compliance. He dropped a criminal penalty from the mandate after criticism from some law enforcement officials and conservative lawmakers.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But for others, especially older people and the infirm, it can cause severe symptoms and lead to death.