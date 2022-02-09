Indiana transgender athlete ban draws increasing pushback CASEY SMITH, Associated Press/Report for America Feb. 9, 2022 Updated: Feb. 9, 2022 6:54 p.m.
1 of5 People gather to protest against HB1041, a bill to ban transgender women and girls from participating in school sports that match their gender identity, during a rally at the Statehouse in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022. The Republican-backed bill drew nearly three hours of testimony on Wednesday, as lawmakers considered whether to further advance the bill. Michael Conroy/AP Show More Show Less
2 of5 State Sen. J.D. Ford, D-Indianapolis, speaks to people gathered to protest against HB1041, a bill to ban transgender women and girls from participating in school sports that match their gender identity, during a rally at the Statehouse in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022. Ford and representatives from the Human Rights Campaign called out Republican lawmakers on Tuesday for partnering on the bill with the Alliance Defending Freedom, a nonprofit legal organization that supports conservative Christian causes. Michael Conroy/AP Show More Show Less 3 of5
4 of5 People gather to protest against HB1041, a bill to ban transgender women and girls from participating in school sports that match their gender identity, during a rally at the Statehouse in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022. The Republican-backed bill drew nearly three hours of testimony on Wednesday, as lawmakers considered whether to further advance the bill. Michael Conroy/AP Show More Show Less
5 of5
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A Republican-backed bill that would ban transgender women and girls from participating in school sports that match their gender identity drew hours of testimony at the Indiana Statehouse Wednesday as lawmakers considered whether to move the legislation forward.
Legislators in the Senate education committee weighed the ban after the House advanced the bill last month, largely along party lines. Senators did not vote on the measure, but a committee vote could take place next week.