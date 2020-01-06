Indianapolis children's museum tops 1.3M visitors for record

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Children's Museum of Indianapolis set an attendance record during 2019, breaking a mark that had stood for a decade.

The museum had just over 1.3 million visitors last year, topping its 2009 record by about 8,300 people, officials said.

Ten years ago, the museum’s attendance was boosted by a King Tut exhibit and the opening of an Egypt exhibit. In 2019, special exhibits included “Star Trek: Exploring New Worlds” and “PAW Patrol Adventure Play.”

The new mark also comes after the museum, north of downtown Indianapolis, opened its $24.5 million outdoor Sports Legends Experience in 2018.

Museum CEO Jeffrey Patchen says it strives to provide fun and imaginative exhibits that appeal to all, from children to grandparents.