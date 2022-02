CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — A former executive with a New Jersey-based company used its corporate credit cards to embezzle $3 million over several years, federal prosecutors said Friday.

Jennifer Vandever, 49, of Atco, has been indicted on four counts each of wire fraud and tax evasion, along with single counts of unauthorized use of access devices and aggravated identity theft. She faces several decades in prison if convicted on all counts, and it wasn't known Friday if she has retained an attorney.