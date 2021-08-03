Individual investment fueling Shelton downtown's rebirth Brian Gioiele Aug. 3, 2021
Don Stanziale Jr., and his son, Don III, owners of Midland Development & Contracting, in front of Coram Avenue properties — one they are renovating, the other a vacant lot that could soon become apartments.
Don Stanziale, Jr., owner of Midland Development & Contracting, constructed Cedar Village at Carroll's at 320 Howe Ave. Phase 2 of the construction, located right behind this building on the corner of Coram Avenue and Hill Street, is nearing completion.
New construction at 502 Ave., former home of the Webster Bank building.
The Birmingham on Canal Street East.
New construction at 427 Howe Ave., known as Bridge Street Commons II.
Don Stanziale Jr., and his son, Don III, will be contractors for this vacant lot at 356 Howe Ave., which has received approvals to become Riverwalk Place Apartments.
Merion Riverwalk, formerly Shelton Avalon, on Canal Street East.
SHELTON — Al da Silva grew up in the city and remembers a vibrant downtown lined with factories with workers who patronized the local establishments.
He also remembers when, as he put it, “it turned” — sparked by the BF Goodrich fire in 1975 which led to 3,000 people losing their jobs and the closing of so many of the factories that had been a staple of Shelton’s downtown.