Indonesia says it has seized Iranian and Panamanian tankers EDNA TARIGAN, Associated Press Jan. 24, 2021 Updated: Jan. 24, 2021 8:41 a.m.
3 of3 In this photo released by Indonesian Maritime Security Agency (BAKAMLA), Panamanian-flagged MT Frea, left, and Iranian-flagged MT Horse tankers are seen anchored together in Pontianak waters off Borneo island, Indonesia, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021. Indonesian authorities said that they seized the two vessels suspected of carrying out the illegal transfer of oil in their country's waters. (Indonesian Maritime Security Agency via AP) Indonesian Maritime Security Agency/AP Show More Show Less
JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesian authorities said that they seized an Iranian tanker and Panamanian tanker suspected of carrying out the illegal transfer of oil in their country's waters Sunday.
The tankers — the Iranian-flagged MT Horse and the Panamanian-flagged MT Frea — were seized in waters off Indonesia's West Kalimantan province, said Wisnu Pramadita, a spokesman for the Indonesian Maritime Security Agency.