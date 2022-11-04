Inflation, abortion top final Kuster-Burns debate for 2nd CD

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — U.S. Rep. Annie Kuster said her Republican challenger was concealing his position on abortion legislation, while Robert Burns accused the five-term Democratic incumbent of not doing enough in Congress to deal with rising costs during their second and final debate Friday.
The two candidates for New Hampshire's 2nd Congressional District agreed during their WMUR-TV debate on tax exemptions and credits for people who are making their homes more energy efficient, but differed on the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program for families.