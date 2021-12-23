Infrastructure bill to aid US tribes with water, plumbing GILLIAN FLACCUS, FELICIA FONSECA and BECKY BOHRER, Associated Press Dec. 23, 2021 Updated: Dec. 23, 2021 1:27 a.m.
WARM SPRINGS, Ore. (AP) — Erland Suppah Jr. doesn’t trust what comes out of his faucet.
Each week, Suppah and his girlfriend haul a half-dozen large jugs of water from a distribution center run by the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs to their apartment for everything from drinking to cooking to brushing their teeth for their family of five. It’s the only way they feel safe after countless boil-water notices and weekslong shutoffs on a reservation struggling with bursting pipes, failing pressure valves and a geriatric water treatment plant.
Written By
GILLIAN FLACCUS, FELICIA FONSECA and BECKY BOHRER