Initial tests show COVID-19 infections rise to 17 in Georgia

ATLANTA (AP) — Five more people in Georgia have tested positive for COVID-19, and the Centers for Disease Control, health officials said late Sunday.

That means a total of 17 people in the state have now tested positive, though some of the tests have yet to be confirmed by the CDC.

The 17 cases are from eight Georgia counties: Cherokee, Cobb, DeKalb, Gwinnett, Fayette, Floyd, Fulton, and Polk, according to a statement from Gov. Brian Kemp.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover from the new virus.

One of Georgia’s largest school districts — Fulton County Schools — closed all its schools for at least one day on Tuesday after a teacher at two middle schools was found to have COVID-19.

