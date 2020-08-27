Inmate at Florence prison dead after suicide attempt

FLORENCE, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say an Arizona prison inmate in Florence has died.

The state Department of Corrections released a statement Thursday saying that 29-year-old Rueben R. Neal tried to take his own life.

According to officials, prison staff at Arizona State Prison Complex-Eyman found him unresponsive Wednesday night. They say he was discovered hanging in his cell.

Emergency responders tried to revive Neal but pronounced him dead shortly before midnight.

Neal was serving a 15-year sentence for second-degree murder. He was convicted in 2011 in Maricopa County Superior Court.

His body has been turned over to the medical examiner, who will determine the official cause of death.