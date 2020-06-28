Inmate at Idaho state prison dies in apparent suicide

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Authorities say a 23-year-old inmate at the Idaho State Correctional Institution has died in an apparent suicide.

A correctional officer found Makiland Grae Harris hanging in his cell at about 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Idaho Department of Corrections spokesman Jeff Ray said.

Harris was removed from life support at a Boise hospital on Saturday.

The death is being investigated as an apparent suicide, Ray said

Details on the terms of Harris's incarceration and criminal history were not immediately available.