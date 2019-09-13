Inmates say drinking water is contaminated with sewage

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A group of Connecticut prison inmates has asked a federal judge for bottled drinking water, alleging the tap water at the Osborn Correctional Institution is tainted with bacteria found in sewage.

The inmates are seeking a temporary injunction as part of a larger lawsuit that accuses the state of exposing them to hazardous materials such as PCBs and asbestos.

They allege numerous inmates have become ill with bacteria known as helicobacter pylori, which is typically water-borne and caused by sewage entering the water supply.

Affidavits filed by 38 inmates and former inmates at Osborn described discolored water that smells of feces and contains floating particles. They also say that prison staff routinely bring in bottled water to drink and provide to therapy dogs.

The state denies the allegations.