Inside DNC chair's 'challenging' bid to avert midterm defeat STEVE PEOPLES, AP National Political Writer Nov. 13, 2021 Updated: Nov. 13, 2021 1:02 a.m.
FILE - Democratic Senate candidate Jaime Harrison speaks at a watch party in Columbia, S.C., after losing the Senate race Nov. 3, 2020. Harrison was Biden's pick for DNC chair, in part, because of the extraordinary fundraising success he had in his underdog campaign against South Carolina Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham last year. Harrison's campaign raised an eye-popping $109 million, although he lost the election by 10 points.
He is not particularly close to the White House. He's never won statewide office or a seat in Congress. And just last year, he lost a high-profile Senate race by double digits.
But if you ask him, Jaime Harrison will tell you he is uniquely prepared to lead a Democratic Party confronting fierce Republican obstruction, intense infighting and the weight of history heading into next year's midterm elections.