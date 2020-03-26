Inspections yield high marks for local eateries

SHELTON — With restaurant dining rooms shuttered, residents seeking take out and delivery can take solace that all city establishments have earned top grades from Naugatuck Valley Health District inspectors.

The health district, which inspected 137 local eateries over the past few weeks, uses an A, B, C and D rating system. Through early mid-March, more than 130 of the inspected food establishments earned an A, and no eatery finished with a grade below B. Click here to see all the grades and dates of inspection.

To earn an “A” rating, a food service establishment must have an inspection score of 93 to 100 with no critical four-point violations and not more than one risk-factor violation. A qualified food operator, designated alternate or other knowledgeable and trained staff needs to be on site at the time of inspection. Records of training are available, accurate and up to date. Safe food handling practices and procedures have to be observed at the time of inspection and the facility needs to be found in compliance with the Public Health Code.

A “B” rating means a food service establishment has an inspection score of 86-92 with no critical four-point violations and no more than two risk-factor violations. The establishment needs to be free of major structural defects and exhibits safe food handling practices and procedures at the time of inspection. For this grade, the facility was found to be substantially in compliance with the Public Health Code.

These eateries earned a B: Fire Engine Pizza Co., inspected Nov. 25; Caribbean Grill, inspected Feb. 6; and Polonez Deli, inspected Jan. 23.

Gov. Ned Lamont’s executive order closing restaurant dining rooms to the public during this coronavirus pandemic has residents searching for a chance to get a quality meal while aiding these local businesses. Click here for a list of restaurants that provide take out and delivery in the area.

