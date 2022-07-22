Investigation: Boston train fire caused by loose metal panel

SOMERVILLE, Mass. (AP) — A fire on a Boston-area public transit train that prompted one passenger to jump into a river and others to scramble out of windows appears to have been caused by a metal panel on the train's base that came loose and touched the electrified third rail, the system's general manager said.
No one was hurt Thursday morning when the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority's inbound Orange Line train caught fire while on a bridge crossing the Mystic River just north of Boston on approach to the Assembly station in Somerville.