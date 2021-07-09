Investigation into meth trafficking ring leads to 8 arrests

Eight people have been arrested in connection with what federal authorities are calling a large-scale methamphetamine trafficking ring operating between California and New England.

“Traffickers are bringing massive shipments of methamphetamine to New England, and that creates a new and especially dangerous threat,” acting U.S. Attorney for Boston Nathaniel Mendell said in a statement Friday. “Meth is exceptionally destructive, and the people selling it here should see this prosecution as a warning: we are on to you, we are going to prosecute you, and you will go to federal prison."