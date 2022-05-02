Investigators raid Japan boat company's office after sinking MARI YAMAGUCHI, Associated Press May 2, 2022 Updated: May 2, 2022 1:29 a.m.
1 of6 Coast guard officials enter an office of a Japanese tour boat operator in Shari, northern Japan's island of Hokkaido Monday, May 2, 2022. The Japanese coast guard said investigators were raiding unidentified locations related to the tour boat operator as part of a criminal investigation into suspicions that professional negligence caused the sinking of a vessel carrying 26 people in a national park last month. (Kyodo News via AP) 深井洋平/AP Show More Show Less
2 of6 A helicopter hovers over Shiretoko Peninsula in Hokkaido, northern Japan, to conduct a search operation Wednesday April 27, 2022. The tour boat with 26 people on board went missing off the Shiretoko Peninsula, on Saturday. (Kyodo News via AP) AP Show More Show Less 3 of6
4 of6 Seiichi Katsurada, president of Shiretoko Pleasure Cruise operator whose boat sank with 26 people on board, speaks a press conference Wednesday, April 27, 2022, in Shuri, northern Japan of Hokkaido. Katsurada said he had approved the tour despite the forecast of rough weather and the boat's lack of a satellite phone as early investigation and witness accounts pointed to serious safety negligence. (Kyodo News via AP) AP Show More Show Less
5 of6 A building of Shiretoko Pleasure Cruise, the boat's operator of " Kazu I " is seen in Shari, Hokkaido, northern Japan, Wednesday April 27, 2022. The tour boat with 26 people on board went missing off the Shiretoko Peninsula, on Saturday. (Kyodo News via AP) 084451+0900/AP Show More Show Less
6 of6
TOKYO (AP) — Coast guard officials searched the office of a Japanese tour boat operator Monday as part of a criminal investigation into suspicions that professional negligence caused the sinking of a vessel carrying 26 people in a national park last month.
The Kazu 1 sightseeing boat started the tour in Shiretoko National Park on the northeastern side of Hokkaido, Japan’s northernmost main island, on April 23 despite forecast rough seas and warnings from other tour operators. It made a distress call that afternoon saying it was sinking.
Written By
MARI YAMAGUCHI