Iowa Medicaid providers fight departed insurer for payment

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Providers of Medicaid services in Iowa say they're owed up to $1.4 million by an insurance company that left the Iowa Medicaid program two years ago.

Documents filed with the Iowa Insurance Division show AmeriHealth Caritas could owe as much as $1.4 million to Iowa hospitals, nursing homes and providers of mental health services.

Kim Weber, who leads a company that helps Medicaid patients to stay in their homes, says she's owed $193,000 and calls the unpaid bills "downright thievery."

A hospital in Vinton and a nursing home company in Hampton are among Iowa providers that have sued for payment of tens of thousands of dollars.

An AmeriHealth spokesman says the company continues "to diligently work to resolve any outstanding items."

Providers say they haven't received help from the Department of Humans Services, which oversees Medicaid. The agency says those with claims should deal directly with the privately run program.