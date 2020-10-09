Iowa absentee ballot requests of 703,768 set record

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa set a record Friday for absentee ballot requests in an election, Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate said.

Pate released the daily tally of absentee ballot requests showing 703,768 requests. That surpasses the previous high set in 2016 when more than 693,000 Iowans requested absentee ballots.

Of the requests, 365,080 were by Democrats and 212,385 were from Republicans. Voters registered with no party requested 123,869.

Pate's data indicated more than 689,000 ballots have been sent to voters and over 96,000 have been returned so far with nearly 60,000 of those from Democratic voters.

Iowans have until 5 p.m. Oct. 24 to request an absentee ballot. Once the ballot is completed it must received by a county auditor by the time polls close on Nov. 3 or postmarked by Nov. 2 and received by the auditor by noon Monday, Nov. 9.

Voters are advised to mail the voted ballots back quickly given concerns this year with volume of ballots and other issues.

Iowa voters can also cast a ballot in person at their county auditor’s office through Nov. 2. Some counties may have satellite locations for early in-person voting. Voters must have approved identification to vote.