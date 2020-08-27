Iowa coronavirus cases surge with new daily high of 1,475

JOHNSTON, Iowa (AP) — Iowa set a new record for confirmed coronavirus cases Thursday with nearly 1,500 cases, far more than the previous high set in April.

In the last 24 hours as of Thursday morning, Iowa recorded 1,475 confirmed cases, surpassing the April 25 total of 1,284. During that period, there were 18 more deaths for a total of 1,079.

Iowa's total of confirmed positive cases has reached 59,368.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds will address the state's coronavirus response at a Thursday news conference. Some of surging numbers have been blamed on the return of college students as counties with state universities are showing high rates of positive virus tests.

In Story County, where Iowa State University is located, 28% of tests reported Wednesday were positive and in Johnson County, where the University of Iowa is centered, it was 25%, according to state data.

Many K-12 schools are returning to classes this week and state data shows nine districts are located in counties that have a positivity rate higher than 15%, which is the threshold Reynolds has established for schools to seek online learning instead of required classroom lessons.

The 15% level is three times higher than recommended by the World Health Organization and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.