Iowa governor appoints northwest Iowa judge to appeals court

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds says she has appointed a northwest Iowa judge to the Iowa Court of Appeals.

Reynolds says in a statement released Wednesday that Paul Ahlers, of Fort Dodge, will succeed Judge Amanda Potterfield, who is retiring from the bench on December 25. She was appointed by Democratic Gov. Chet Culver in 2008.

Ahlers is Reynolds’ fourth appointment to the nine-member court.

He is a currently a district associate judge and previously practiced law with private firms in Spencer, Fort Dodge, and Webster City.

From 2008 to 2011 he worked for Travelers Insurance Companies in St. Paul, Minnesota.