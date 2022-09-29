Iran's anti-government protests wane but discontent lingers The Associated Press Sep. 29, 2022 Updated: Sep. 29, 2022 9:37 a.m.
In this photo released by the official website of the office of the Iranian Presidency, President Ebrahim Raisi attends an interview with the state TV at the presidency office in Tehran, Iran, Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022. Raisi again vowed to investigate death of Mahsa Amini, whose death in morality police custody over his veil, but said authorities would not tolerate any threats to public security. Amini's death sparked nearly two weeks of widespread unrest that has reached across Iran's provinces and brought students, middle-class professionals and working-class men and women into the streets. (Iranian Presidency Office via AP)
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — An Iranian official said Thursday that the protests over the death of a woman who was being held by the morality police have ended in Tehran, even as anti-government chanting could be heard from windows and rooftops in some areas of the country's capital the previous night.
Iran has been rocked by nationwide protests following the death earlier this month of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who was detained by the morality police for allegedly wearing the mandatory Islamic headscarf too loosely. Her death has triggered an outpouring of anger at the country's ruling clerics.
