Israel PM's trial resumes as parties weigh in on his fate

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's corruption trial is to resume Monday as the country's political parties weigh in on whether he should form the next government after a closely divided election or step down to focus on his legal woes.
Netanyahu is Israel's longest-serving prime minister and has clung to power through four hard-fought elections in less than two years, even as he has faced allegations of bribery, fraud and breach of trust. The March 23 election was largely a referendum on his leadership but produced no clear verdict.