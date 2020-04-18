Israel accuses Hezbollah of "provocative" activity

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel on Saturday accused the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah of “provocative” activity along the Lebanese-Israeli frontier and said it would complain to the U.N. Security Council.

In a statement, Foreign Minister Israel Katz accused Hezbollah of multiple attempts to breach the border Friday night.

He said Israel “thoroughly condemns” the incident and expects the Lebanese government to prevent such threats.

On Friday night, the Israeli military fired flares along the volatile frontier after signs of a possible border breach. It said it later found damage to the separation fence in three locations.

Israel and Hezbollah fought a month-long war in 2006 that ended in a stalemate. Under a U.N.-brokered truce, Hezbollah is barred from conducting military activity along the frontier.

There was no immediate comment from the Iranian-backed militant group.