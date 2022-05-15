Israel court rejects petitions against Jerusalem cable car

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel's Supreme Court rejected four petitions on Sunday that sought to derail controversial plans to build a cable car to Jerusalem's Old City, paving the way for the project to progress.
Palestinian residents of east Jerusalem, environmentalists, urban planners, archaeologists and a small community from the Jewish Karaite sect had all lodged protests with the court in recent years. They said the project would harm the holy city's historic character, desecrate a Karaite cemetery, and impact the lives and businesses of local residents.