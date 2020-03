Israel's Netanyahu falls short of parliamentary majority

JERUSALEM (AP) — The final results from Israel's election have confirmed that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has again fallen short of a parliamentary majority with his hard-line allies.

The results, released late Thursday, signal further political deadlock. Monday's election was the country's third in less than a year. Previous elections in April and September also ended in deadlock.