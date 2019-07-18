'It: Chapter Two' cast talks intense shoot at Comic-Con

SAN DIEGO (AP) — "It: Chapter Two" is not taking it easy on the grown losers' club if the new trailer is any indication.

A theater of fans has gotten a sneak peek at the latest promo for the horror sequel at a Comic-Con event Wednesday night in San Diego before it's released to the world Thursday morning.

Cast including James McAvoy, Bill Hader and Jessica Chastain were also on hand to tease three chilling extended scenes that had the audience gasping and cheering. The film opens nationwide Sept. 6.

Conan O'Brien moderated the late night ScareDiego event put on by Warner Bros. and New Line Cinema and asked the audience not to record anything that happens in the room.

Comic-Con's main events begin Thursday morning at the San Diego Convention Center.

___

Follow AP Film Writer Lindsey Bahr on Twitter: www.twitter.com/ldbahr