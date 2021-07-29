It's a keeper: Caeleb Dressel wins Olympic gold on his own

TOKYO (AP) \u2014 Caeleb Dressel tossed his gold medal from a winning relay at the Tokyo Olympics to a teammate in the stands. He\u2019s keeping his second one. Dressel edged defending champion Kyle Chalmers of Australia in a thrilling finish to win the 100-meter freestyle on Thursday and earn his first individual Olympic gold. \u201cI\u2019m starting to find my groove a little bit,\u201d he said. \u201cIt\u2019s about time, to be honest." He returned in the evening to set an Olympic record in the 100 butterfly heats with a time of 50.39 seconds. After leading off the victorious 4x100 free relay on Day 2, Dressel watched as his U.S. teammates made repeated trips to the podium. \u201cI was chomping at the bit,\u201d he said. \u201cI wanted to do my part as well.\u201d He'll get multiple chances over the final three days of swimming. The 24-year-old Floridian will be in the 50 free, 100 fly, 4x100 medley relay and the Olympic debut of the mixed 4x100 medley relay. In all, Dressel could leave Tokyo with six medals, which would be two short of Michael Phelps' historic eight golds in 2008. He's been advertised as one of the faces of the Summer Games and a focus of media coverage when he'd rather \u201cjust shut up and swim,\u201d as he put it before the Olympics. \u201cPressure is fine,\u201d he said. \u201cIt's when you turn it into stress is when it becomes a problem." Dressel is always quick to look for the negative in his performances, and he found it in the heats of the 100 free. \u201cMy first swims were rocky,\u201d he said. \u201cI was turning the pressure into stress.\u201d Minutes before the 100 free final, in the ready room off the deck of the Tokyo Aquatics Centre, Dressel stared at the Olympic rings on the wall. He's at his second Summer Games and first since Phelps retired five years ago, leaving a void that Dressel quickly filled as the world's dominant male swimmer. He earned two relay gold medals at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics. At the 2017 world championships, Dressel won seven golds, and followed up two years later by winning six golds and two silvers. All that was missing was an individual Olympic gold medal. He went out and got it in the 100 free. His winning time of 47.02 seconds \u2014 fourth-fastest ever \u2014 was a mere six-hundredths ahead of Chalmers, who took silver. Dressel sat on the lane rope, signaled No. 1 with both index fingers, his eyes scanning the nearly empty 15,000-seat arena, his teammates cheering the loudest in the stands. \u201cI just really wanted to take hold of that moment and enjoy it,\u201d he said. \u201cI don't want to just surpass any moment because I\u2019m used to it. I don't want to get immune to the feeling that racing offers me.\u201d On the podium, Dressel wore a bandanna belonging to his late high school mentor around his left wrist. It\u2019s the last remnant he has of math teacher Claire McCool, who died in December 2017. He tied the same bandanna onto the ribbon of the medals he won at the 2019 world meet. Dressel got to talk for the first time with his wife, Meghan, and his parents watching back in Florida during a post-race TV interview. Other than exchanging occasional texts with them, Dressel has gone dark on social media and is keeping mostly to himself during the nine days of competition. \u201cI'm kind of a loner, a little bit of a weirdo," he said. \u201cI cry a lot, I'm an emotional person. I can't be calling them every night exerting that energy. It's got to be put into swimming.\u201d ___ More AP Olympics: https:\/\/apnews.com\/hub\/2020-tokyo-olympics and https:\/\/twitter.com\/AP_Sports