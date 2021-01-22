It's a secret: California keeps key virus data from public DON THOMPSON, Associated Press Jan. 22, 2021 Updated: Jan. 22, 2021 1:38 a.m.
1 of5 FILE - In this March 12, 2020, file photo Dr. Mark Ghaly, secretary of the California Health and Human Services, discusses the coronavirus as Gov. Gavin Newsom, center, listens at a news conference in Sacramento, Calif. Sacramento area officials were caught off guard when the state public health agency lifted the regional stay-at-home order, allowing businesses like barber and beauty shops and nail salons, to reopen, restaurants to offer outdoor dining, and houses of worship to offer outdoor services. Rich Pedroncelli/AP Show More Show Less
2 of5 Registered nurse Katherine Ambrose, draws some Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to give to people at a Sacramento County drive thru vaccination center at the California Exposition & State Fair grounds in Sacramento, Calif., Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. Local officials and businesses in the 13-county Greater Sacramento region were caught off guard last week when outdoor dining and worship services were OK again, hair and nail salons and other businesses could reopen, and retailers could allow more shoppers inside. It's still a mystery how the state made the decision or how and when it will lift the most serious restrictions on the bulk of the state's population because officials won't share their data. Rich Pedroncelli/AP Show More Show Less
3 of5 Jamie Yeini receives a shot of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine from Melisa Alavarez, right, at the at a Sacramento County drive-thru vaccination center at the California Exposition & State Fair grounds in Sacramento, Calif., Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. Local officials and businesses in the 13-county Greater Sacramento region were caught off guard last week when outdoor dining and worship services were OK again, hair and nail salons and other businesses could reopen, and retailers could allow more shoppers inside. It's still a mystery how the state made the decision or how and when it will lift the most serious restrictions on the bulk of the state's population because officials won't share their data. Rich Pedroncelli/AP Show More Show Less
4 of5 FILE - In this March 17, 2020, file photo bartender Courtney Schrag places beverage cans on the bar as she other employees prepare to close de Vere's Irish Pub in Sacramento, Calif. Local officials and businesses in the 13-county Greater Sacramento region were caught off guard last week when outdoor dining and worship services were OK again, hair and nail salons and other businesses could reopen, and retailers could allow more shoppers inside. It's still a mystery how the state made the decision or how and when it will lift the most serious restrictions on the bulk of the state's population because officials won't share their data. Rich Pedroncelli/AP Show More Show Less
5 of5 Mike Douglass, left, gives Kent Kjestrom a haircut at East J Barbers in Sacramento, Calif., Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. Local officials and businesses in the 13-county Greater Sacramento region were caught off guard last week when outdoor dining and worship services were OK again, hair and nail salons and other businesses could reopen, and retailers could allow more shoppers inside. It's still a mystery how the state made the decision or how and when it will lift the most serious restrictions on the bulk of the state's population because officials won't share their data. Rich Pedroncelli/AP Show More Show Less
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom has from the start said his coronavirus policy decisions would be driven by data shared with the public to provide maximum transparency. But with the state starting to emerge from its worst surge, his administration won't disclose key information that will help determine when his latest stay-at-home order is lifted.
State officials said they rely on a very complex set of measurements that would confuse and potentially mislead the public if they were released.