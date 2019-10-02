https://www.sheltonherald.com/news/article/Italian-eatery-to-take-over-Barra-location-14484724.php
Italian eatery to take over Barra location
Photo: Brian Gioiele / Hearst Connecticut Media
Barra Italian Street Kitchen, which opened in 2017, closed its doors for the final time several weeks ago. Thanks to a Facebook post Tuesday, Oct. 1, residents have learned another Italian eatery will take its place in the Market Place (Big Y) shopping center at 405 Bridgeport Ave. The post, on the Barra Italian Street Kitchen Facebook page, stated that Daniel Camporeale, co-creator of MOLTO in Fairfield, is “opening another fresh, modern Italian eatery at this location in November.”
View Comments