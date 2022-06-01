Italy imports more Russian oil despite impending embargo COLLEEN BARRY and PAOLO SANTALUCIA, Associated Press June 1, 2022 Updated: June 1, 2022 4:01 a.m.
1 of6 An external view of the ISAB refinery in Priolo-Gargallo near Syracuse, Sicily, Tuesday, May 31, 2022. The ISAB, owned by Russia’s Lukoil, employs 1,000 people directly and another 2,500 in related activities. In an ironic turn, Italy has increased its imports of Russian oil in a period when the rest of Europe has been slashing its purchases from Moscow, even before the sanctions. That’s because banks have refused to take the risk of extending credit to Russia-controlled ISAB that would allow them to buy oil from non-Russian sources, even if financial sanctions did not specifically bar them from doing so. Gaetano Adriano Pulvirenti/AP Show More Show Less
MILAN (AP) — Even as the European Union decided to reduce Russian crude oil imports by 90% by the end of the year, Italy has become the only country in Europe to increase them, an unintended consequence of EU sanctions against Russia.
Meant to punish Russia for invading Ukraine, the EU oil embargo is now putting at risk one of Italy’s largest refineries, located in Sicily, which would deal an economic blow to the depressed region’s economy.
COLLEEN BARRY and PAOLO SANTALUCIA