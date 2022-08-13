Italy's Lake Garda shrinks to near-historic low amid drought ANDREA ROSA and LUIGI NAVARRA, Associated Press Aug. 13, 2022 Updated: Aug. 13, 2022 3:23 a.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of21 A view of the peninsula of Sirmione, on Garda lake, Italy, Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. Lake Garda water level has dropped critically following severe drought resulting in rocks to emerge around the Sirmione Peninsula. Antonio Calanni/AP Show More Show Less
2 of21 People sunbath on the peninsula of Sirmione, on Garda lake, Italy, Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. Lake Garda water level has dropped critically following severe drought resulting in rocks to emerge around the Sirmione Peninsula. Antonio Calanni/AP Show More Show Less 3 of21
4 of21 People sunbath on the peninsula of Sirmione, on Garda lake, Italy, Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. Lake Garda water level has dropped critically following severe drought resulting in rocks to emerge around the Sirmione Peninsula. Antonio Calanni/AP Show More Show Less
5 of21 A woman takes a roll on the peninsula of Sirmione, on Garda lake, Italy, Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. Lake Garda water level has dropped critically following severe drought resulting in rocks to emerge around the Sirmione Peninsula. Antonio Calanni/AP Show More Show Less 6 of21
7 of21 People sunbath on the peninsula of Sirmione, on Garda lake, Italy, Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. Lake Garda water level has dropped critically following severe drought resulting in rocks to emerge around the Sirmione Peninsula. Antonio Calanni/AP Show More Show Less
8 of21 People sunbath on the peninsula of Sirmione, on Garda lake, Italy, Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. Lake Garda water level has dropped critically following severe drought resulting in rocks to emerge around the Sirmione Peninsula. Antonio Calanni/AP Show More Show Less 9 of21
10 of21 People sunbathe on a peninsula of Sirmione, on Garda lake, Italy, Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. Lake Garda water level has dropped critically following severe drought resulting in rocks to emerge around the Sirmione Peninsula. Antonio Calanni/AP Show More Show Less
11 of21 A couple walk on the peninsula of Sirmione, on Garda lake, Italy, Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. Lake Garda water level has dropped critically following severe drought resulting in rocks to emerge around the Sirmione Peninsula. Antonio Calanni/AP Show More Show Less 12 of21
13 of21 People relax on the peninsula of Sirmione, on Garda lake, Italy, Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. Lake Garda water level has dropped critically following severe drought resulting in rocks to emerge around the Sirmione Peninsula. Antonio Calanni/AP Show More Show Less
14 of21 People look the lake from the peninsula of Sirmione, on Garda lake, Italy, Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. Lake Garda water level has dropped critically following severe drought resulting in rocks to emerge around the Sirmione Peninsula. Antonio Calanni/AP Show More Show Less 15 of21
16 of21 A child with a man stand on the peninsula of Sirmione, on Garda lake, Italy, Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. Lake Garda water level has dropped critically following severe drought resulting in rocks to emerge around the Sirmione Peninsula. Antonio Calanni/AP Show More Show Less
17 of21 A woman takes a selfie on the peninsula of Sirmione, on Garda lake, Italy, Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. Lake Garda water level has dropped critically following severe drought resulting in rocks to emerge around the Sirmione Peninsula. Antonio Calanni/AP Show More Show Less 18 of21
19 of21 People walk on the peninsula of Sirmione, on Garda lake, Italy, Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. Lake Garda water level has dropped critically following severe drought resulting in rocks to emerge around the Sirmione Peninsula. Antonio Calanni/AP Show More Show Less
20 of21 A woman takes pictures in the peninsula of Sirmione, on Garda lake, Italy, Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. Lake Garda water level has dropped critically following severe drought resulting in rocks to emerge around the Sirmione Peninsula. Antonio Calanni/AP Show More Show Less
21 of21
SIRMIONE Italy (AP) — Italy’s worst drought in decades has reduced Lake Garda, the country's largest lake, to near its lowest level ever recorded, exposing swaths of previously underwater rocks and warming the water to temperatures that approach the average in the Caribbean Sea.
Tourists flocking to the popular northern lake Friday for the start of Italy’s key summer long weekend found a vastly different landscape than in past years. An expansive stretch of bleached rock extended far from the normal shoreline, ringing the southern Sirmione Peninsula with a yellow halo between the green hues of the water and the trees on the shore.
Written By
ANDREA ROSA and LUIGI NAVARRA